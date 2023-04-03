Center left, U.S. Army 1st Lieutenant Andrew Gilbert, a project engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Kanagawa Resident Office, poses with members of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) 3rd company’s Eastern Army members after a kenpo training session at Camp Asaka, February 2023. Gilbert, who was a guest at the Eastern Army’s camp for a week, participated in various activities, ranging from kenpo lessons, heavy equipment handling, and learning about the JGSDF engineering mission. Courtesy photo by U.S. Army 1st Lieutenant Andrew Gilbert.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 22:32
|Photo ID:
|7720708
|VIRIN:
|230201-A-MP295-003
|Resolution:
|1479x1109
|Size:
|368.1 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fish out of water: a Soldier's week with the JGSDF [Image 4 of 4]
Fish out of water: a Soldier's week with the JGSDF
