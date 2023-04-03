Center left, U.S. Army 1st Lieutenant Andrew Gilbert, a project engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Kanagawa Resident Office, poses with members of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) 3rd company’s Eastern Army members after a kenpo training session at Camp Asaka, February 2023. Gilbert, who was a guest at the Eastern Army’s camp for a week, participated in various activities, ranging from kenpo lessons, heavy equipment handling, and learning about the JGSDF engineering mission. Courtesy photo by U.S. Army 1st Lieutenant Andrew Gilbert.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.03.2023 22:32 Photo ID: 7720708 VIRIN: 230201-A-MP295-003 Resolution: 1479x1109 Size: 368.1 KB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fish out of water: a Soldier's week with the JGSDF [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.