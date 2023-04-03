Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fish out of water: a Soldier's week with the JGSDF [Image 2 of 4]

    Fish out of water: a Soldier's week with the JGSDF

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.04.2023

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    U.S. Army 1st Lieutenant Andrew Gilbert, a project engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Kanagawa Resident Office, practices the use of a bulldozer at the Camp Asaka training ground, February 2023. During his week-long visit to the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) camp, Gilbert was able to use heavy equipment like bulldozers and excavators for the first time in his life. Courtesy photo by U.S. Army 1st Lieutenant Andrew Gilbert.

    Japan
    USACE
    Japanese
    Engineering
    Corps of Engineers
    Bilateral
    Japanese Ground Self Defense Force

