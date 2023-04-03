Fish out of water: a Soldier's week with the JGSDF

U.S. Army 1st Lieutenant Andrew Gilbert, a project engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Kanagawa Resident Office, practices the use of a bulldozer at the Camp Asaka training ground, February 2023. During his week-long visit to the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) camp, Gilbert was able to use heavy equipment like bulldozers and excavators for the first time in his life. Courtesy photo by U.S. Army 1st Lieutenant Andrew Gilbert.

