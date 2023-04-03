Fish out of water: a Soldier's week with the JGSDF

U.S. Army 1st Lieutenant Andrew Gilbert, a project engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Kanagawa Resident Office, operates an excavator at the Camp Asaka training ground, February 2023. Gilbert, a participant in the U.S. Army Japan’s (USARJ) Bilateral Co-Op Program, went to the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) camp to learn their engineering mission, and immerse in Japanese culture. Courtesy photo by U.S. Army 1st Lieutenant Andrew Gilbert.

