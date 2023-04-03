Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fish out of water: A Soldier's week with the JGSDF [Image 1 of 4]

    Fish out of water: A Soldier's week with the JGSDF

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.04.2023

    U.S. Army 1st Lieutenant Andrew Gilbert, a project engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Kanagawa Resident Office, operates an excavator at the Camp Asaka training ground, February 2023. Gilbert, a participant in the U.S. Army Japan’s (USARJ) Bilateral Co-Op Program, went to the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) camp to learn their engineering mission, and immerse in Japanese culture. Courtesy photo by U.S. Army 1st Lieutenant Andrew Gilbert.

    Japan
    USACE
    Engineering
    Corps of Engineers
    JGSDF
    Bilateral
    U.S. Army
    Japanese Ground Self Defense Force

