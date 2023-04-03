Yvonne Horta, an English teacher at Irvin High School, attempted to open the airway on a simulation patient during an educational tour of the William Beaumont Army Medical Center, Education Department, on March 20, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 18:13
|Photo ID:
|7720391
|VIRIN:
|230325-D-sg853-0002
|Resolution:
|3066x2432
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WBAMC Hosts Tour of Simulation Center for Educators [Image 2 of 2], by Vincent Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
WBAMC Hosts Tour of Simulation Center for Educators
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT