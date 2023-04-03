Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WBAMC Hosts Tour of Simulation Center for Educators [Image 2 of 2]

    WBAMC Hosts Tour of Simulation Center for Educators

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Vincent Byrd 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    Yvonne Horta, an English teacher at Irvin High School, attempted to open the airway on a simulation patient during an educational tour of the William Beaumont Army Medical Center, Education Department, on March 20, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 18:13
    Photo ID: 7720391
    VIRIN: 230325-D-sg853-0002
    Resolution: 3066x2432
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WBAMC Hosts Tour of Simulation Center for Educators [Image 2 of 2], by Vincent Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    WBAMC Hosts Tour of Simulation Center for Educators
    WBAMC Hosts Tour of Simulation Center for Educators

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    WBAMC Hosts Tour of Simulation Center for Educators

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Educators UTEP - The University of Texas at El Paso
    Official El Paso Independent School District schools
    El Paso Army Recruiting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT