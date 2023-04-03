Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WBAMC Hosts Tour of Simulation Center for Educators

    WBAMC Hosts Tour of Simulation Center for Educators

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2023

    Photo by Vincent Byrd 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    Edward Fonseca, Education Simulation operator, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, briefs the Educators from UTEP - The University of Texas at El Paso, Official El Paso Independent School District schools, and their escorts from the El Paso Army Recruiting Company, about the education and training opportunities, and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education programs at the hospital.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 18:13
    Photo ID: 7720388
    VIRIN: 230321-D-SG853-0001
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    This work, WBAMC Hosts Tour of Simulation Center for Educators, by Vincent Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    Education Simulation operator
    Educators from UTEP - The University of Texas at El Paso

