WBAMC Hosts Tour of Simulation Center for Educators

Edward Fonseca, Education Simulation operator, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, briefs the Educators from UTEP - The University of Texas at El Paso, Official El Paso Independent School District schools, and their escorts from the El Paso Army Recruiting Company, about the education and training opportunities, and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education programs at the hospital.

Date Taken: 04.01.2023 Date Posted: 04.03.2023 Location: EL PASO, TX, US