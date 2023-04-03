WBAMC Hosts Tour of Simulation Center for Educators

Photo By Vincent Byrd | Yvonne Horta, an English teacher at Irvin High School, attempted to open the airway on...... read more read more Photo By Vincent Byrd | Yvonne Horta, an English teacher at Irvin High School, attempted to open the airway on a simulation patient during an educational tour of the William Beaumont Army Medical Center, Education Department, on March 20, 2023. see less | View Image Page

Educators from UTEP - The University of Texas at El Paso, Official El Paso Independent School District schools, and their escorts from the El Paso Army Recruiting Company met with Soldiers and civilians of the William Beaumont Army Medical Center Education Department, simulation center on March 20, 2023, to discuss education and training opportunities, as well as Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education programs at the main campus hospital.



The group consisted of forty-four educators, including EPISD faculty, with a mix of Franklin High School, Irvin High School, and Maxine Silva teachers and UTEP administrators. The WBAMC simulation center was just one stop on the educator's STEM tour of the Fort Bliss garrison's area, which aimed to highlight the Army's dedication to assisting today's educators and students.



The educators were interested in the STEM program at the hospital while they observed a hands-on, day-to-day session of a medical professional at WBAMC.



Sgt. 1st Class Miguel Fernandez, a recruiter with El Paso Recruiting Company, stated that the educators were surprised how the Army has advanced in medicine and technology.



“The primary objective of the tour was to strengthen ties between the civilian and military communities. We want them to realize how far the Army has come and that those who choose to enlist are no longer doing it as a last choice. What better venues to promote than the WBAMC's training facilities and Simulation Center, which demonstrate how we train and fight,” said Fernandez.



In addition, the simulation center at WBAMC is the most technological in military medicine, providing the hospital's medical staff with the best possible training.



Fernandez also expressed that the educators wanted the student's parents to visit the facility.



“Having a real-world scenario in the simulation center and nearby classrooms provides educators with hands-on experiences and helps us communicate our objective more effectively,” said Edward Fonseca, Education Simulation Operator, WBAMC.