Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inter-American Allies [Image 17 of 18]

    Inter-American Allies

    LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Janiqua Robinson  

    Airman Magazine   

    Albert Nieves poses for a portrait at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Nov. 30, 2022. Nieves is the lead instructor for the Pilot Instrument Procedures Course and the Instructor Pilot Instrument Procedures Course at the Inter-American Air Forces Academy. Nieves retired as a lieutenant colonel, was a foreign affairs officer working at the embassies in Peru, Colombia and Chile and used to be the deputy commandant of IAAFA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Janiqua P. Robinson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 16:40
    Photo ID: 7720134
    VIRIN: 221130-F-LM051-0056
    Resolution: 4571x3047
    Size: 0 B
    Location: LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inter-American Allies [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Inter-American Allies
    Inter-American Allies
    Inter-American Allies
    Inter-American Allies
    Inter-American Allies
    Inter-American Allies
    Inter-American Allies
    Inter-American Allies
    Inter-American Allies
    Inter-American Allies
    Inter-American Allies
    Inter-American Allies
    Inter-American Allies
    Inter-American Allies
    Inter-American Allies
    Inter-American Allies
    Inter-American Allies
    Inter-American Allies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Education and Training Command
    Allies & Partners
    Inter American Air Forces Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT