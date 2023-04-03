Inter-American Allies

Capt. Johanna Santacruz poses for a portrait at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Nov. 30, 2022. Santacruz is a transport and intelligence and reconnaissance pilot in the Ecuadorian Air Force and is currently in the Inter-American Air Forces Academy’s Pilot Instrument Procedures Course. "I have learned a lot of novel things here at IAAFA," Santacruz explained. “I have garnered the experience to read more and learn more about certain instruments here that I will take back and implement with my teammates and the future generations as well.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Janiqua P. Robinson)

