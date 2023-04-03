Inter-American Allies

Capt. Johanna Santacruz poses for a portrait at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Nov. 30, 2022. Santacruz is a transport and intelligence and reconnaissance pilot in the Ecuadorian Air Force and is currently in the Inter-American Air Forces Academy’s Pilot Instrument Procedures Course. "I have learned a lot of novel things here at IAAFA," Santacruz explained. “I have garnered the experience to read more and learn more about certain instruments here that I will take back and implement with my teammates and the future generations as well.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Janiqua P. Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 16:46
|Photo ID:
|7720127
|VIRIN:
|221130-F-LM051-0101
|Resolution:
|4918x3279
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
