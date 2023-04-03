Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inter-American Allies [Image 15 of 18]

    Inter-American Allies

    LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Janiqua Robinson  

    Airman Magazine   

    Capt. Johanna Santacruz poses for a portrait at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Nov. 30, 2022. Santacruz is a transport and intelligence and reconnaissance pilot in the Ecuadorian Air Force and is currently in the Inter-American Air Forces Academy’s Pilot Instrument Procedures Course. "I have learned a lot of novel things here at IAAFA," Santacruz explained. “I have garnered the experience to read more and learn more about certain instruments here that I will take back and implement with my teammates and the future generations as well.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Janiqua P. Robinson)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 16:46
    Location: LACKLAND, TX, US
    Air Education and Training Command
    Allies & Partners
    Inter American Air Forces Academy

