    Inter-American Allies [Image 16 of 18]

    Inter-American Allies

    LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Janiqua Robinson  

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    Maj. Aníbal Báez poses for a portrait at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas., Nov. 30, 2022. Báez is a pilot in the Dominican Air Force and is currently a partner nation guest instructor for the Inter-American Air Forces Academy Pilot Instrument Procedures Course. “My favorite part about this course is that the individuals are very different,” Báez explained. “Being able to differentiate everything about each student and how we can teach them in every aspect of being a pilot instructor.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Janiqua P. Robinson)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 16:28
    Photo ID: 7720130
    VIRIN: 221130-F-LM051-0006
    Resolution: 5188x3459
    Location: LACKLAND, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inter-American Allies [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Education and Training Command
    Allies & Partners
    Inter American Air Forces Academy

