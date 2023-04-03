Inter-American Allies

Maj. Aníbal Báez poses for a portrait at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas., Nov. 30, 2022. Báez is a pilot in the Dominican Air Force and is currently a partner nation guest instructor for the Inter-American Air Forces Academy Pilot Instrument Procedures Course. “My favorite part about this course is that the individuals are very different,” Báez explained. “Being able to differentiate everything about each student and how we can teach them in every aspect of being a pilot instructor.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Janiqua P. Robinson)

