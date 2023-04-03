Recruit Training Command Celebrates the Navy Chief Petty Officer Birthday

Congratulations to Recruit Training Command’s (RTC) newest chief petty officers (CPO) who were pinned during a CPO pinning ceremony at RTC January 29, 2021. A total of 44 RTC Sailors were pinned to the rank of CPO during the ceremony. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gabriel Bevan)

