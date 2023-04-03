Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recruit Training Command Celebrates the Navy Chief Petty Officer Birthday [Image 5 of 12]

    Recruit Training Command Celebrates the Navy Chief Petty Officer Birthday

    IL, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Gabriel Bevan 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Congratulations to Recruit Training Command’s (RTC) newest chief petty officers (CPO) who were pinned during a CPO pinning ceremony at RTC January 29, 2021. A total of 44 RTC Sailors were pinned to the rank of CPO during the ceremony. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gabriel Bevan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 15:03
    Photo ID: 7719766
    VIRIN: 230403-N-DN943-1021
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 18.76 MB
    Location: IL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Training Command Celebrates the Navy Chief Petty Officer Birthday [Image 12 of 12], by CPO Gabriel Bevan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recruit Training Command Celebrates the Navy Chief Petty Officer Birthday
    Recruit Training Command Celebrates the Navy Chief Petty Officer Birthday
    Recruit Training Command Celebrates the Navy Chief Petty Officer Birthday
    Recruit Training Command Celebrates the Navy Chief Petty Officer Birthday
    Recruit Training Command Celebrates the Navy Chief Petty Officer Birthday
    Recruit Training Command Celebrates the Navy Chief Petty Officer Birthday
    Recruit Training Command Celebrates the Navy Chief Petty Officer Birthday
    Recruit Training Command Celebrates the Navy Chief Petty Officer Birthday
    Recruit Training Command Celebrates the Navy Chief Petty Officer Birthday
    Recruit Training Command Celebrates the Navy Chief Petty Officer Birthday
    Recruit Training Command Celebrates the Navy Chief Petty Officer Birthday
    Recruit Training Command Celebrates the Navy Chief Petty Officer Birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief Petty Officer
    RTC
    CPO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT