    Recruit Training Command Celebrates the Navy Chief Petty Officer Birthday [Image 9 of 12]

    Recruit Training Command Celebrates the Navy Chief Petty Officer Birthday

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Recruit Training Command celebrates 130 years of tradition and leadership with a Navy Chief Petty Officer Birthday Ceremony at Battle Station’s USS Trayer (BST-21) in Great Lakes, Illinois. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 15:03
    Photo ID: 7719774
    VIRIN: 230403-N-PG340-1034
    Resolution: 6955x4637
    Size: 14.07 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Training Command Celebrates the Navy Chief Petty Officer Birthday [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

