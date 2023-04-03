Recruit Training Command Celebrates the Navy Chief Petty Officer Birthday

Recruit Training Command celebrates 130 years of tradition and leadership with a Navy Chief Petty Officer Birthday Ceremony at Battle Station’s USS Trayer (BST-21) in Great Lakes, Illinois. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

