Team Minot leaders pose for photo following the April observances proclamation signing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, March 27, 2023. The proclamation recognizes several different observances that take place in April, including National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Alcohol Awareness Month and Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2023 Date Posted: 04.03.2023 11:32 Photo ID: 7719140 VIRIN: 230327-F-DA270-0011 Resolution: 3691x2636 Size: 0 B Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Minot leaders sign violence prevention proclamation [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.