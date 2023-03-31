Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Minot leaders sign violence prevention proclamation [Image 3 of 4]

    Team Minot leaders sign violence prevention proclamation

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Daniel Hoadley, 5th Bomb Wing commander (left), and Col. Kenneth McGhee, 91st Missile Wing commander, sign the April observances proclamation at Minot Air Base, North Dakota, March 27, 2023. The proclamation recognizes several different observances that take place in April, including National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Alcohol Awareness Month and Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 11:32
    This work, Team Minot leaders sign violence prevention proclamation [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

