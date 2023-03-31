Team Minot leaders sign violence prevention proclamation

Col. Daniel Hoadley, 5th Bomb Wing commander (left), and Col. Kenneth McGhee, 91st Missile Wing commander, sign the April observances proclamation at Minot Air Base, North Dakota, March 27, 2023. The proclamation recognizes several different observances that take place in April, including National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Alcohol Awareness Month and Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)

