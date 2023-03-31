Col. Daniel Hoadley, 5th Bomb Wing commander (left), and Col. Kenneth McGhee, 91st Missile Wing commander, pose for a photo as they sign the April observances proclamation at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, March 27, 2023. The proclamation recognizes several different observances that take place in April, including National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Alcohol Awareness Month and Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 11:32
|Photo ID:
|7719142
|VIRIN:
|230327-F-DA270-0014
|Resolution:
|3759x3007
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Minot leaders sign violence prevention proclamation [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
