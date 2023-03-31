Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    315th Contingency Response Flight [Image 13 of 15]

    315th Contingency Response Flight

    FL, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. Air Force aircrew return to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 26, 2023 upon completion of exercise El Swampo. The exercise was designed to provide various training scenarios to maintain operational currencies, validate Agile Combat Employment doctrine and employ tactics training and procedures to foster sister service and federal department interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 11:29
    Photo ID: 7719077
    VIRIN: 230326-F-IZ285-1013
    Resolution: 7691x5127
    Size: 18.11 MB
    Location: FL, US
    This work, 315th Contingency Response Flight [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    Homestead ARB
    Tail Flash
    JB Charleston
    315th Contingency Response Flight

