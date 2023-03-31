U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Army Reserve, train with the 315th Contingency Response Flight, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, during exercise El Swampo at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, March 25, 2023. The exercise was designed to provide various training scenarios to maintain operational currencies, validate Agile Combat Employment doctrine and employ tactics training and procedures to foster sister service and federal department interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

