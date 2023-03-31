U.S. Air Force loadmasters assigned to the 317th Airlift Squadron supporting the 315th Contingency Response Flight, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, secure an Army Humvee on a C-17A Globemaster III in support of exercise El Swampo at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, March 25, 2023. The exercise was designed to provide various training scenarios to maintain operational currencies, validate Agile Combat Employment doctrine and employ tactics training and procedures to foster sister service and federal department interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

