Service members assigned to Al Udeid Air Base participate in a medical joint training exercise at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Mar. 21, 2023. During the exercise, the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron outfitted a KC-135 Stratotanker for patient transport. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 09:36
|Photo ID:
|7718804
|VIRIN:
|230321-F-KB004-1320
|Resolution:
|5984x3366
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE , QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th EAES Hosts Joint Training Exercise [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
