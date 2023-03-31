379th EAES Hosts Joint Training Exercise

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Carley Filosi, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron duty controller, prepares to load cargo onto a KC-135 Stratotanker during a medical joint training exercise at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Mar. 21, 2023. The exercise objective was to increase interoperability and mission readiness between the 379th EAES, first responders, and other partner organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

Date Taken: 03.20.2023