    379th EAES Hosts Joint Training Exercise [Image 8 of 11]

    379th EAES Hosts Joint Training Exercise

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    03.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Fire protection Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron respond to a simulated fire during the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron’s medical joint training exercise at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Mar. 21, 2023. The exercise objective was to increase interoperability and mission readiness between the 379th EAES and other partner organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

    CENTCOM, AFCENT, 379 AEW, 379 EOG, 379 EAES, AUAB

