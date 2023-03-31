Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Space Summit Brings SECNAV, Other Senior Leaders To NPS [Image 4 of 4]

    Naval Space Summit Brings SECNAV, Other Senior Leaders To NPS

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Norket 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Retired Vice Adm. Ann Rondeau, president of the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), and other Navy and Marine Corps senior leaders listen to opening remarks by Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro during the inaugural Naval Space Summit. Senior officials from the Navy, Marine Corps and Department of Defense joined Del Toro at the summit to examine the challenges and opportunities of Navy and DOD space operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Will Norket)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.02.2023 16:29
    Photo ID: 7717734
    VIRIN: 230330-N-OX360-0018
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 756.2 KB
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    Monterey
    NPS
    Naval Postgraduate School
    space
    SECNAV
    California

