Gen. David Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps, and other Department of Defense senior leaders listen to opening remarks by Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro during the inaugural Naval Space Summit at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS). Senior officials from the Navy, Marine Corps and DOD joined Del Toro at the summit to examine the challenges and opportunities of Navy and DOD space operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Will Norket)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 04.02.2023 16:29 Photo ID: 7717733 VIRIN: 230330-N-OX360-0019 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.07 MB Location: MONTEREY, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Space Summit Brings SECNAV, Other Senior Leaders To NPS [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 James Norket, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.