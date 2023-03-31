Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready, Frame, Capture: MDNG conducts public affairs workshop for Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina [Image 9 of 9]

    Ready, Frame, Capture: MDNG conducts public affairs workshop for Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina

    SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Weaver 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Representatives from the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) and the Maryland National Guard (MDNG) pose for a group photo during a public affairs workshop, March 30, 2023, at the Army Hall in downtown Sarajevo. For 20 years, MDNG and AFBiH have held a partnership through the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program, which partners states and countries together to develop military and interagency interoperability through training exercises and bilateral engagements that strengthen partnership and enhance cooperation between both countries. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.02.2023 12:58
    Photo ID: 7717374
    VIRIN: 230330-Z-US479-1003
    Resolution: 4974x3316
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: SARAJEVO, BA 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready, Frame, Capture: MDNG conducts public affairs workshop for Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Laura Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ready, Frame, Capture: MDNG conducts public affairs workshop for Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina

    TAGS

    MDNG
    Public Affairs
    Partnership
    SPP
    20 Year Anniversary
    AFBiH

