Ready, Frame, Capture: MDNG conducts public affairs workshop for Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Representatives from the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) and the Maryland National Guard (MDNG) pose for a group photo during a public affairs workshop, March 30, 2023, at the Army Hall in downtown Sarajevo. For 20 years, MDNG and AFBiH have held a partnership through the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program, which partners states and countries together to develop military and interagency interoperability through training exercises and bilateral engagements that strengthen partnership and enhance cooperation between both countries. (Courtesy photo)

