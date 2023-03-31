Ready, Frame, Capture: MDNG conducts public affairs workshop for Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) service members practice video recording techniques on their cell phones as part of a public affairs workshop facilitated by the Maryland National Guard (MDNG), March 29, 2023, at the Army Hall in downtown Sarajevo. The training was designed to help familiarize AFBiH with public affairs best practices through classroom and hands-on instructions, while also strengthening the 20-year partnership between MDNG and AFBiH. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Weaver)

