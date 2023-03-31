Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ready, Frame, Capture: MDNG conducts public affairs workshop for Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina [Image 7 of 9]

    Ready, Frame, Capture: MDNG conducts public affairs workshop for Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina

    SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Weaver 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) service members practice video recording techniques on their cell phones as part of a public affairs workshop facilitated by the Maryland National Guard (MDNG), March 29, 2023, at the Army Hall in downtown Sarajevo. The training was designed to help familiarize AFBiH with public affairs best practices through classroom and hands-on instructions, while also strengthening the 20-year partnership between MDNG and AFBiH. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Weaver)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 04.02.2023 12:58
    Photo ID: 7717372
    VIRIN: 230329-Z-US479-1041
    Resolution: 7693x5129
    Size: 5.83 MB
    Location: SARAJEVO, BA 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready, Frame, Capture: MDNG conducts public affairs workshop for Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Laura Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ready, Frame, Capture: MDNG conducts public affairs workshop for Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina

    MDNG
    Public Affairs
    Partnership
    SPP
    20 Year Anniversary
    AFBiH

