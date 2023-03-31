Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready, Frame, Capture: MDNG conducts public affairs workshop for Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina [Image 6 of 9]

    Ready, Frame, Capture: MDNG conducts public affairs workshop for Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina

    SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Weaver 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington, 29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Maryland National Guard (MDNG), listens to a question from an Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) service member after instructing a lesson during a public affairs workshop, March 29, 2023, at the Army Hall in downtown Sarajevo. For the past 20 years, MDNG and AFBiH members have been able to exchange their military knowledge and share experiences from diverse backgrounds, allowing for continuous improvement in functional capabilities and further strengthening their relationship. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Weaver)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 04.02.2023 12:58
    Location: SARAJEVO, BA 
    This work, Ready, Frame, Capture: MDNG conducts public affairs workshop for Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Laura Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MDNG
    Public Affairs
    Partnership
    SPP
    20 Year Anniversary
    AFBiH

