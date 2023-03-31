U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington, 29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Maryland National Guard (MDNG), listens to a question from an Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) service member after instructing a lesson during a public affairs workshop, March 29, 2023, at the Army Hall in downtown Sarajevo. For the past 20 years, MDNG and AFBiH members have been able to exchange their military knowledge and share experiences from diverse backgrounds, allowing for continuous improvement in functional capabilities and further strengthening their relationship. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Weaver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2023 Date Posted: 04.02.2023 12:58 Photo ID: 7717371 VIRIN: 230329-Z-US479-1061 Resolution: 5896x3931 Size: 4.49 MB Location: SARAJEVO, BA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ready, Frame, Capture: MDNG conducts public affairs workshop for Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Laura Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.