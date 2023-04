WTI 2-23: Close Air Support

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Austin J. Muffly, a forward air control air officer instructor with Tactical Air Control Party, Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), observes the impact of a high explosive round fired from an M252 81mm medium weight mortar during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-23 at Observation Point Feets near Chocolate Mountains, California, March 30, 2023. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ruben Padilla)

