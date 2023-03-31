WTI 2-23: Close Air Support

U.S. Marines assigned to Tactical Air Control Party, Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), observe the impact of a high explosive rocket during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-23 at Observation Point Feets near Chocolate Mountains, California, March 30, 2023. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ruben Padilla)

