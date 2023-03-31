Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WTI 2-23: Close Air Support [Image 2 of 10]

    WTI 2-23: Close Air Support

    CHOCOLATE MOUNTAIN AERIAL GUNNERY RANGE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ruben Padilla 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines assigned to Tactical Air Control Party Department, with Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), listen in for radio communication during a close air support exercise, as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-23 at Observation Point Feets, near Chocolate Mountains, California, March 30, 2023. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ruben Padilla)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.01.2023 22:31
    Photo ID: 7716934
    VIRIN: 230330-M-BT784-1024
    Resolution: 7274x4852
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: CHOCOLATE MOUNTAIN AERIAL GUNNERY RANGE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WTI 2-23: Close Air Support [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Ruben Padilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TACP
    Huey
    Venom
    Artillery
    MAWTS-1

