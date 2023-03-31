230401-N-RU672-0115 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Apr 1, 2023) Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivers a hand salute during the Commissioning Ceremony of the Independence-class variant littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara (LCS32), onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Port Hueneme, Apr. 1, 2023. Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Douglas "Evan" Parker/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.01.2023 20:29 Photo ID: 7716937 VIRIN: 230401-N-RU672-0115 Resolution: 3662x2368 Size: 2.57 MB Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Santa Barbara (LCS32) Commissioned onboard Port Hueneme [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Douglas Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.