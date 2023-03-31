230401-N-RU672-0110 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Apr 1, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Independence-class variant littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara (LCS32), "Man the Ship" during her Commissioning Ceremony onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Port Hueneme, Apr. 1, 2023. Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Douglas "Evan" Parker/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.01.2023 20:28 Photo ID: 7716929 VIRIN: 230401-N-RU672-0110 Resolution: 4612x2613 Size: 3.25 MB Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Santa Barbara (LCS32) Commissioned onboard Port Hueneme [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Douglas Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.