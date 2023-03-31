Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Santa Barbara (LCS32) Commissioned onboard Port Hueneme [Image 7 of 17]

    USS Santa Barbara (LCS32) Commissioned onboard Port Hueneme

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Douglas Parker  

    Naval Base Ventura County

    230401-N-RU672-0106 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Apr 1, 2023) Members of the community attend the Commissioning Ceremony of the Independence-class variant littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara (LCS32), onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Port Hueneme, Apr. 1, 2023. Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Douglas "Evan" Parker/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.01.2023 20:28
    This work, USS Santa Barbara (LCS32) Commissioned onboard Port Hueneme [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Douglas Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Littoral Combat Ship
    Commissioning Ceremony
    Expeditionary Strike Group Three
    USS Santa Barbara
    LCS32

