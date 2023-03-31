Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023 [Image 19 of 19]

    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023

    BASTROP, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.13.1680

    Photo by Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy 

    Joint Task Force 136th (Maneuver Enhancement Brigade)

    Senior Airman Jake Schlang from the 147th Air Support Operations Squadron, Texas Air National Guard, runs towards the next event at this year’s Texas Military Department’s Best Warrior Competition at Camp Swift, Texas, March 30, 2023. The friendly, six-day competition challenges service members on professional military knowledge, marksmanship, obstacle course and land navigation. The winners of this event will move on to represent Texas at the National Guard’s Region V Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.1680
    Date Posted: 04.01.2023 14:55
    Photo ID: 7716700
    VIRIN: 230330-Z-LL973-115
    Resolution: 5817x4040
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: BASTROP, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023 [Image 19 of 19], by SGT Jasmine McCarthy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Texas Military Department

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT