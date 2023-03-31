Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023

Senior Airman Jake Schlang from the 147th Air Support Operations Squadron, Texas Air National Guard, runs towards the next event at this year’s Texas Military Department’s Best Warrior Competition at Camp Swift, Texas, March 30, 2023. The friendly, six-day competition challenges service members on professional military knowledge, marksmanship, obstacle course and land navigation. The winners of this event will move on to represent Texas at the National Guard’s Region V Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy)

