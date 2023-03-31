Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023 [Image 18 of 19]

    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023

    BASTROP, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.13.1680

    Photo by Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy 

    Joint Task Force 136th (Maneuver Enhancement Brigade)

    Czech Armed Forces Sgt. 1st. Class Richard Trčka maneuvers through the obstacle course challenge at this year’s Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition at Camp Swift, Texas, March 30, 2023. The TMD invites service members from its partner nations to participate in the friendly, six-day challenge. The partnership is part of the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program, which pairs National Guards from every state and U.S. territories with partner nations to increase regional security and advance U.S. interests. The program has been successfully building relations for 30 years and now includes 88 partnerships with 100 nations around the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy)

    Date Posted: 04.01.2023 14:55
    Best Warrior Competition
    Texas Military Department

