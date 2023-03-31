Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023

Czech Armed Forces Staff Sgt. Maxim Mojzis maneuvers through the obstacle course challenge at this year’s Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition at Camp Swift, Texas, March 30, 2023. The TMD invites service members from its partner nations to participate in the friendly, six-day challenge. The partnership is part of the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program, which pairs National Guards from every state and U.S. territories with partner nations to increase regional security and advance U.S. interests. The program has been successfully building relations for 30 years and now includes 88 partnerships with 100 nations around the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy)

