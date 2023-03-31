Soldiers from the 87th Troop Command, Arkansas Army National Guard quickly set up an operations center at Camp Robinson before sending teams out to the greater Little Rock area and central Arkansas to assist local authorities with Tornado damage, March 31, 2023.



Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders called 100 Arkansas National Guardsmen to state active duty to assist Arkansas State Police and central Arkansas law enforcement with traffic control points in response to the tornado that struck Pulaski County.



(Photos by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2023 Date Posted: 04.01.2023 06:43 Photo ID: 7716169 VIRIN: 230331-Z-DR641-1003 Resolution: 6272x4480 Size: 9.46 MB Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Governor Calls Out The Guard For Tornado Response [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.