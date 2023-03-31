Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Governor Calls Out The Guard For Tornado Response [Image 2 of 3]

    Governor Calls Out The Guard For Tornado Response

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the 87th Troop Command, Arkansas Army National Guard quickly set up an operations center at Camp Robinson before sending teams out to the greater Little Rock area and central Arkansas to assist local authorities with Tornado damage, March 31, 2023.

    Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders called 100 Arkansas National Guardsmen to state active duty to assist Arkansas State Police and central Arkansas law enforcement with traffic control points in response to the tornado that struck Pulaski County.

    (Photos by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)

    Tornado
    Arkansas National Guard
    Camp Robinson: Natural Disaster

