A Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) Dual II with Software Upgrade (SWUP) is launched from the USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) off the coast of the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii as part of Flight Test Aegis Weapon System 31 Event 1a (FTM-31 E1a), March 30, 2023. The Missile Defense Agency, in cooperation with the U. S. Navy, held the successful missile defense event that demonstrated the capability of a ballistic missile defense (BMD)-configured Aegis ship to detect, track, engage, and intercept a medium range ballistic missile target in the terminal phase of flight utilizing the SM-6 Dual II SWUP in a single salvo of two interceptors.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 03.31.2023 12:04 Photo ID: 7714429 VIRIN: 230330-D-D0500-1004 Resolution: 1280x720 Size: 0 B Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FTM-31 E1a [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.