    FTM-31 E1a [Image 1 of 4]

    FTM-31 E1a

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Mark Wright 

    Missile Defense Agency

    A medium range ballistic missile target is launched from the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii, as part of the U.S. Missile Defense Agency’s Flight Test Aegis Weapon System 31 Event 1a (FTM-31 E1a), held on March 30, 2023 in cooperation with the U.S. Navy.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 12:04
    Photo ID: 7714401
    VIRIN: 230330-D-D0500-1001
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 0 B
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FTM-31 E1a [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    missile defense
    Missile Defense Agency
    missile defense test

