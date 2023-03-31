Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FTM-31 E1a [Image 2 of 4]

    FTM-31 E1a

    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Mark Wright 

    Missile Defense Agency

    A Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) Dual II with Software Upgrade (SWUP) is launched from the USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) off the coast of the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii as part of Flight Test Aegis Weapon System 31 Event 1a (FTM-31 E1a), March 30, 2023. The Missile Defense Agency, in cooperation with the U. S. Navy, held the successful missile defense event that demonstrated the capability of a ballistic missile defense (BMD)-configured Aegis ship to detect, track, engage, and intercept a medium range ballistic missile target in the terminal phase of flight utilizing the SM-6 Dual II SWUP in a single salvo of two interceptors.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 12:04
    Photo ID: 7714416
    VIRIN: 230330-D-D0500-1002
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FTM-31 E1a [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FTM-31 E1a
    FTM-31 E1a
    FTM-31 E1a
    FTM-31 E1a

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    missile defense
    Missile Defense Agency
    missile defense test

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT