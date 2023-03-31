Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State Partner Visits Mississippi [Image 3 of 3]

    State Partner Visits Mississippi

    FLOWOOD, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi National Guard

    Members of the 172nd Airlift Wing, Mississippi Air National Guard, stand aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft with members of the Uzbekistan National Guard during a tour of the Air National Guard base in Flowood, Mississippi, April 26, 2022. The Republic of Uzbekistan is Mississippi’s partner nation within the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program, a program matching a state’s National Guard with partner nations as a security cooperation tool, facilitating cooperation across all aspects of international civil-military affairs and encouraging people-to-people ties at the state level. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Teri Dawn Neely)

