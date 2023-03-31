State Partner Visits Mississippi

Members of the 172nd Airlift Wing, Mississippi Air National Guard, stand aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft with members of the Uzbekistan National Guard during a tour of the Air National Guard base in Flowood, Mississippi, April 26, 2022. The Republic of Uzbekistan is Mississippi’s partner nation within the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program, a program matching a state’s National Guard with partner nations as a security cooperation tool, facilitating cooperation across all aspects of international civil-military affairs and encouraging people-to-people ties at the state level. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Teri Dawn Neely)
