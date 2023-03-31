Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Uzbekistan Ambassador to the U.S. Visits Mississippi [Image 1 of 3]

    Uzbekistan Ambassador to the U.S. Visits Mississippi

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Bill Valentine 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi National Guard

    From left, Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general of Mississippi, Ambassador Javlon Vakhabov, Uzbekistan Ambassador to the United States, Lt. Col. Amanda Villeret, state partnership program director for Mississippi, Col. Charles Canon, security cooperation chief for U.S. Army Central, and Command Sgt. Maj. Silvester Tatum, senior enlisted leader of the Mississippi National Guard, stop for a photo during a tour of the Mississippi State Capitol building, Feb. 14, 2023. (U.S. National Guard photo by William Valentine)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 11:49
    Photo ID: 7714358
    VIRIN: 230331-Z-YA074-1001
    Resolution: 6682x5346
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Uzbekistan Ambassador to the U.S. Visits Mississippi [Image 3 of 3], by Bill Valentine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Uzbekistan Ambassador to the U.S. Visits Mississippi
    Casualty Care Training with State Partner
    State Partner Visits Mississippi

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SPP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT