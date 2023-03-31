Uzbekistan Ambassador to the U.S. Visits Mississippi

From left, Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general of Mississippi, Ambassador Javlon Vakhabov, Uzbekistan Ambassador to the United States, Lt. Col. Amanda Villeret, state partnership program director for Mississippi, Col. Charles Canon, security cooperation chief for U.S. Army Central, and Command Sgt. Maj. Silvester Tatum, senior enlisted leader of the Mississippi National Guard, stop for a photo during a tour of the Mississippi State Capitol building, Feb. 14, 2023. (U.S. National Guard photo by William Valentine)

