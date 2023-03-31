Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Casualty Care Training with State Partner [Image 2 of 3]

    Casualty Care Training with State Partner

    TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN

    08.05.2021

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi National Guard

    Senior Master Sgt. Scott Burris (left), 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 172nd Airlift Wing, Mississippi Air National Guard, assists two airmen from the Republic of Uzbekistan Ministry of Defense during a casualty care exercise in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, August 5, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Amanda Villeret)

