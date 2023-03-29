Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Live-Fire Demonstration During Dynamic Front 23 [Image 9 of 9]

    Live-Fire Demonstration During Dynamic Front 23

    OKSBOL, DENMARK

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Agustin Montanez 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Soldiers fire a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during a live-fire demonstration for distinguished visitors as part of exercise Dynamic Front held at Oskbol, Denmark, March 30, 2023. Dynamic Front is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, 56th Artillery Command led, multinational exercise designed to improve allied and partner nations’ ability to execute multi-echelon fires and test interoperability of both tactical and theater-level fire systems in a live environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 09:01
    Photo ID: 7713821
    VIRIN: 230330-Z-XG945-1583
    Resolution: 5836x3891
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: OKSBOL, DK 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live-Fire Demonstration During Dynamic Front 23 [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Live-Fire Demonstration During Dynamic Front 23
    Live-Fire Demonstration During Dynamic Front 23
    Live-Fire Demonstration During Dynamic Front 23
    Live-Fire Demonstration During Dynamic Front 23
    Live-Fire Demonstration During Dynamic Front 23
    Live-Fire Demonstration During Dynamic Front 23
    Live-Fire Demonstration During Dynamic Front 23
    Live-Fire Demonstration During Dynamic Front 23
    Live-Fire Demonstration During Dynamic Front 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    VictoryCorps
    56thAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT