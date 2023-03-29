Live-Fire Demonstration During Dynamic Front 23

U.S. Soldiers fire a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during a live-fire demonstration for distinguished visitors as part of exercise Dynamic Front held at Oskbol, Denmark, March 30, 2023. Dynamic Front is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, 56th Artillery Command led, multinational exercise designed to improve allied and partner nations’ ability to execute multi-echelon fires and test interoperability of both tactical and theater-level fire systems in a live environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

