Soldiers from, U.S. Army Europe and Africa to participate in AUSA, Warriors Corners

Photo By Staff Sgt. Agustin Montanez | Polish soldiers assigned to the 4th Battery, 2nd Artillery Battalion, 5th Artillery...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Agustin Montanez | Polish soldiers assigned to the 4th Battery, 2nd Artillery Battalion, 5th Artillery Regiment participate in exercise Dynamic Front held at Oksbol, Denmark, March 26, 2023. Dynamic Front is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, 56th Artillery Command led, multinational exercise designed to improve allied and partner nations’ ability to execute multi-echelon fires and test interoperability of both tactical and theater-level fire systems in a live environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Agustín Montañez) see less | View Image Page

Mainz-Kastel, Germany – The 56th Artillery Command and the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, will co-host a Warriors Corner presentation titled ‘Theater Fires and Multidomain Operations,’ during the Association of the United States Army’s Annual Meeting and Exposition Oct. 9-11 in Washington, D.C.



Col. Seth Knazovich, Chief of Staff for the 56th Artillery Command will be joined by Col. Patrick Moffett, Commander of the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, in presenting ‘Theater Fires and Multidomain Operations’. This corner will delve into the complexity of theater fires and multi domain operations, demonstrating USAREUR-AF's theater fires capabilities and forward focus toward transforming and employing the full spectrum of multi domain capabilities to achieve convergence in depth.



The Exposition is one of the premier events in the defense industry, bringing together leaders, innovators, and stakeholders from across the military and defense sectors.



The warriors corner, which is open it all registered attendees and media, will be held Monday, Oct. 11, at 11:30 a.m. in the Army Exhibit in Hall E, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The discussion will also be livestreamed on DVIDS and the 56th Artillery Command Facebook page @USArmy56AC.



For more information on the 56th Artillery Command, go to https://www.56ac.army.mil/.