Soldiers from, U.S. Army Europe and Africa to participate in AUSA, Warriors Corners

    MAINZ-KASTEL, HE, GERMANY

    10.05.2023

    Story by Casey Slusser 

    56th Artillery Command

    Mainz-Kastel, Germany – The 56th Artillery Command and the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, will co-host a Warriors Corner presentation titled ‘Theater Fires and Multidomain Operations,’ during the Association of the United States Army’s Annual Meeting and Exposition Oct. 9-11 in Washington, D.C.

    Col. Seth Knazovich, Chief of Staff for the 56th Artillery Command will be joined by Col. Patrick Moffett, Commander of the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, in presenting ‘Theater Fires and Multidomain Operations’. This corner will delve into the complexity of theater fires and multi domain operations, demonstrating USAREUR-AF's theater fires capabilities and forward focus toward transforming and employing the full spectrum of multi domain capabilities to achieve convergence in depth.

    The Exposition is one of the premier events in the defense industry, bringing together leaders, innovators, and stakeholders from across the military and defense sectors.

    The warriors corner, which is open it all registered attendees and media, will be held Monday, Oct. 11, at 11:30 a.m. in the Army Exhibit in Hall E, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The discussion will also be livestreamed on DVIDS and the 56th Artillery Command Facebook page @USArmy56AC.

    For more information on the 56th Artillery Command, go to https://www.56ac.army.mil/.

