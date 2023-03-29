U.S. Soldier assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, Field Artillery Squadron, participates in a live-fire demonstration for distinguished visitors as part of exercise Dynamic Front held at Oskbol, Denmark, March 30, 2023. Dynamic Front is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, 56th Artillery Command led, multinational exercise designed to improve allied and partner nations’ ability to execute multi-echelon fires and test interoperability of both tactical and theater-level fire systems in a live environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Agustín Montañez)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 09:06
|Photo ID:
|7713819
|VIRIN:
|230330-Z-XG945-1398
|Resolution:
|6297x4198
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|OKSBOL, DK
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Live-Fire Demonstration During Dynamic Front 23 [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
