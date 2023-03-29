Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Live-Fire Demonstration During Dynamic Front 23 [Image 8 of 9]

    Live-Fire Demonstration During Dynamic Front 23

    OKSBOL, DENMARK

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Agustin Montanez 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Soldier assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, Field Artillery Squadron, participates in a live-fire demonstration for distinguished visitors as part of exercise Dynamic Front held at Oskbol, Denmark, March 30, 2023. Dynamic Front is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, 56th Artillery Command led, multinational exercise designed to improve allied and partner nations’ ability to execute multi-echelon fires and test interoperability of both tactical and theater-level fire systems in a live environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Location: OKSBOL, DK 
