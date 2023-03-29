Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TYCOM Sea Trials [Image 3 of 3]

    TYCOM Sea Trials

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Davella  

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    230330-N-OX029-3064
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 30, 2023) – Sailors search for "Oscar," a mannequin used to simulate a man overboard, on a rigid hull inflatable boat during a drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), March 30, 2023. Wasp is underway conducting Type Commander (TYCOM) sea trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin F. Davella III)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 08:53
    Photo ID: 7713787
    VIRIN: 230330-N-OX029-3064
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TYCOM Sea Trials [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Benjamin Davella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

