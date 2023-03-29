230330-N-OX029-3021
ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 30, 2023) – Sailors lower a rigid hull inflatable boat from the starboard side boat deck aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) during a man overboard drill. Wasp is underway conducting Type Commander (TYCOM) sea trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin F. Davella III)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 08:54
|Photo ID:
|7713785
|VIRIN:
|230330-N-OX029-3021
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|861.89 KB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TYCOM Sea Trials [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Benjamin Davella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT