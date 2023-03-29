Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Davella  

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    230330-N-OX029-3021
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 30, 2023) – Sailors lower a rigid hull inflatable boat from the starboard side boat deck aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) during a man overboard drill. Wasp is underway conducting Type Commander (TYCOM) sea trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin F. Davella III)

    This work, TYCOM Sea Trials [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Benjamin Davella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rhib
    LHD 1
    Sea trials
    WASP

