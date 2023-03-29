230330-N-OX029-3071
ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 30, 2023) – Sailors search for "Oscar," a mannequin used to simulate a man overboard, on a rigid hull inflatable boat during a drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), March 30, 2023. Wasp is underway conducting Type Commander (TYCOM) sea trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin F. Davella III)
