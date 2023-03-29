U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrea President, Medical Information Service Systems Technician, 379th EMDSS, demonstrates using a cable testing device at the 379th EMDG radiology lab at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 11, 2023. President uses the device to troubleshoot and verify the data and power connectivity for patched and repaired Ethernet cables. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Bayard Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2023 Date Posted: 03.31.2023 08:17 Photo ID: 7713778 VIRIN: 230311-F-VL294-1001 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.12 MB Location: QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Like a Cable Boss: Connecting Medical Technology [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Bayard Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.